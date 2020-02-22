Delhi

Misty morning in Delhi

A file photo showing the scene at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

A file photo showing the scene at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Minimum temperature settled at 13 degrees Celsius

It was a misty morning in Delhi on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 13 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

Relative humidity was 93 per cent at 8.30 a.m., a Meteorological Department official said. The weatherman has predicted a clear day ahead.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius, the official said.

