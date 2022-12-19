‘Mission 2024’: Haryana BJP to strengthen booth set-up, member count

December 19, 2022 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - Gurugram

Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Om Prakash Dhankar on Sunday said four lakh “panna pramukhs” — head of a page in the electoral rolls — would be appointed across the State before April 6, 2023, to strengthen booth-level organisation as part of preparations for “Mission 2024”.

On the last day of a two-day high-level meeting of MPs, MLAs, Ministers, and former candidates of the BJP at its Gurugram office, he also set a target of increasing the party’s active members by fourfold.

Discussing the “Mission 2024” road map, Mr. Dhankar said a lot of preparations were to be made before the Lok Sabha and Haryana Assembly elections in 2024, and a data bank of the State would be prepared along with the strengthening of booths.

In a scathing attack on the Opposition, he said the BJP was the only hope for the masses, as the Congress in Haryana had been reduced to a “shop of a father-son duo” and the prevailing situation in Punjab has exposed the ruling dispensation in the State. He accused the Opposition of “speaking the language of Pakistan and China and misleading the country”.

Referring to the recent border incursion in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang, Mr. Dhankar said the Army had forced the Chinese soldiers to flee, but Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was playing politics on the issue and trying to break the morale of our soldiers.

At the meeting, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal accused the Congress of being devoid of any ideology and lowering the standard of political criticism. He added that the Congress and Mr. Gandhi were indulging in “absurd talk” and hurting the country’s image.

In a reference to Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Lal said a Chief Minister was offering everything for free, but we should refrain from this and make our people self-respecting. “The BJP government would provide all benefits to the people, but without hurting their self-respect,” he added.

He also exhorted BJP workers to reach out to every household through a “door-to-door” campaign to make them aware of the achievements of the Central government and help them get the benefits of its schemes.