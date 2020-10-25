Missing youth found dead

A 23-year-old youth who was reported missing in September was found dead on the roof of a bank in a highly decomposed state. No note has been found, the police said.

A resident of Badarpur, he used to work at a garment shop in Jaitpur and was reported missing on September 28. On Wednesday, a PCR call was received from State Bank of India, Badarpur branch, stating that a youth was found dead on its roof.

It appeared that the body had been there for the last 25-30 days, the police said.

No foul play is suspected so far and sent the body for post-mortem. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, the police said.

In another incident, a 42-year-old man was found dead in a hotel room in Nabi Karim on Saturday. A 10-page note was recovered in which it was stated that no one is responsible for his death. The deceased belonged to Himachal Pradesh, the police said.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)