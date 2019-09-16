Missing transport broker found murdered in Alipur

A transport broker, who was reported missing, was found killed in a drain in Narela’s Alipur on Sunday. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said that the victim, Manish (30), a resident of Narela Sector B2, was a transport broker in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar. The accused have been identified as Atul (20) and Shivam (21). Atul used to stay with Manish and his wife Sapna, the police said.

Mr. Sharma said that Sapna approached the police on Friday and told them that her husband has been missing. The next day, she came again and raised suspicion over Atul. She said that Manish had left home with Atul and he hasn’t been able to give a satisfactory reply about Manish’s absence.

When the police started searching for Manish, Atul was found absconding. But with the help of his other friends, he was traced and on his instance, the second accused Shivam was also arrested, Mr. Sharma said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that Atul had lent money from Manish and had also asked Shivam to get more. There were issues between Manish and Atul over money matters due to which Atul decided to rope in Shivam, the police said, adding that they are all known to each other and do the same business.

The police said that on September 11, around 11 p.m., Manish and Atul left for work on Manish’s bike after which Atul messaged Shivam that they had left and asked him to come to Swaroop Nagar. Upon reaching, the accused hit Manish with an iron pipe and then burnt his bike to destroy evidence. The accused then took him to Alipur in an unconscious state on their bike, tied both his hands and feet and dumped him in a drain. After that Atul returned home and told Sapna that Manish had gone to his home town in U.P., the police said.

Mr. Sharma said that a case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is under way.