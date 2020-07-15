Missing teen reunited with family

NEW DELHI

A 15-year-old girl, who had fled from her residence in south Delhi’s Govindpuri, was counselled and reunited with her family, the police said on Tuesday.

DCP (South) Atul Thakur said a WhatsApp message from a local named Roopa was received stating that a woman was in her area. When asked, the girl said she was from Kanpur and that there is no one in her family.

Two women officers then counselled the girl and took her in confidence to share details of her family. Next, the girl said her mother used to scold her often due to which she left the house in Govindpuri. It was then revealed that she was also reported missing from the area and a case on charges of kidnapping had been registered.

Mr. Thakur said Ms. Roopa has been rewarded with ₹2,000 for informing the police. “She has been rewarded to encourage the public to come forward to help without any hesitation,” he said.