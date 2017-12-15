Missing teen found dead on tracks

A day after a teenager went missing from south Delhi’s R. K. Puram, his body was found on a railway track in Gurugram.

The Police said that prima facie the boy, Diwakar Jha, committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train. His family has, however, alleged foul play.

No suicide note was found at the spot and his family added that there was no reason for him to end his life.

The deceased’ family said that he had left his home for his school in Netaji Nagar on Tuesday but never reached there.

“He left home around 7 a.m. However, later in the day when his parents went to his school to attend a parent-teacher meeting, we learnt he had not reached. We spoke to some of his classmates who told us that they had seen in Sector 4 of R.K. Puram around noon,” said Shambhu Jha, a relative.

The family got a missing complaint registered at R.K. Puram police station on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, the Gurugram police got a call about a bisected body on the railway tracks. “His bag had the name of his school through which we managed to trace the family. No suicide note was found,” said a senior Gurugram police official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Milind Dumbere said they are awaiting the post-mortem report.