‘Missing report’ filed against Amit Shah

NEW DELHI

12 May 2021 22:57 IST

Leaders are not supposed to run away during a crisis: NSUI

Nagesh Kariyappa, general secretary of the National Students’ Union of India on Wednesday said that he had filed a missing person report with the Delhi police against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said that politicians are supposed to serve the nation and look after its people and not run away when there is a crisis situation.

National secretary of the NSUI and spokesperson Lokesh Chugh claimed that after filing the report, the Delhi police had come to question Mr. Kariyappa at the NSUI office.

Advertising

Advertising

“Until 2013, the politicians were responsible towards the citizens but after that, the BJP government came to power and the dynamics have totally changed. Now, the second-most important person in the government after the Prime Minister is missing during the pandemic,” Mr. Chug said.

“We all are suffering from this disastrous pandemic and what we need is a government to support its citizens and be answerable for their deeds. The current government has failed to do so and thus, the NSUI has filed a missing complaint and is waiting for the government to address to the nation,” the NSUI said in a statement.