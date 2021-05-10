Missing patients: inquiry ordered into incident

NEW DELHI

10 May 2021 01:17 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday ordered an inquiry into an incident at the Hindu Rao Hospital where it is alleged that 23 COVID-19 patients have gone “missing”.

The government sources said Mr. Sisodia has asked the Health Department to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report by Monday evening as the incident was not only dangerous to the lives of these patients but is also a set back to the efforts of the government, which has imposed a lockdown to check the spread of the disease. The North body Mayor Jai Prakash had on Saturday said at least 23 COVID-19 patients left the hospital between April 19 and May 6 without informing the medical facility.

