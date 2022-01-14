Missing minor rescued after 5 months; 3 held

Abductors forcibly married 15-year-old to a drug addict: police

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl and forcibly marrying her off to a drug addict, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Esha Pandey said the accused have been identified as Jyoti, 28, her boyfriend Dileep Kumar, 28, and her drug addict brother Ranjan Kumar, 26.

The police said the girl was reported missing since August last year. Her parents had lodged a complaint at the Kalkaji police station and a search had been launched for her. On January 10 this year, the girl managed to make a phone call to her parents and informed them that she had been “abducted and kept in confinement” in the Tigri Extension area.

Based on the information, the police managed to trace the phone call and rescued the girl. “After a door-to-door verification in C block, Tigri Extension, the police team succeeded in tracing the victim to the house where she was confined by three persons. We have arrested them. The girl has been reunited with her family,” Ms. Pandey said.

During interrogation, Jyoti revealed that she saw the girl on the footpath in Nehru Place. Three days later, she and Dileep kidnapped her with the intention to find a partner for her brother, the police said.

“On the pretext of buying her new clothes, the accused took the minor girl with them. She agreed to go but insisted on taking her younger sister along. However, the accused left the victim’s sister behind and took her in an autorickshaw to their rented house. There, they solemnised her marriage with Ranjan, a drug addict,” the officer said.

The police said the girl was barred from using phone or going outside the house. However, on January 10, she managed to talk to her parents in the absence of the accused.