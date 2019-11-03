Missing minor found dead near home

A 6-year-old boy, who was reported missing on Friday, was found dead in outer north Delhi’s Narela, the police said on Saturday.

DCP (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said the victim’s parents had complained that he was missing since 5 p.m. from their house in New Gautam Colony. A case was then registered under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the IPC. On Saturday morning, the boy was found lying dead on a street, which was 200-250 meters away from his house.

“There were injury marks on the throat,” Mr. Sharma said, adding that the body was then shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem. Possibility of sexual assault ruled out and Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC has been added. “Possibility of personal enmity has not been ruled out,” Mr. Sharma added.