Missing govt. official last seen entering ISBT Kashmere Gate

Nalin Chauhan, missing for 13 days, had left behind a note

The deputy director of Delhi government’s Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP), Nalin Chauhan, has been missing for 13 days after leaving a note that he was going on his own will. He was last seen on a CCTV footage located at the entry gate of ISBT Kashmere Gate.

A senior police officer said that an FIR was registered on December 10, the day he was reported missing. A team was formed to locate him. During investigation, they searched all bus terminals, railway stations and airport. While scanning the CCTV installed at the entry gate of ISBT, he was seen entering the bus terminal.

Reward amount

“We have formed a dedicated team to locate him. We have contacted nearby States to get any clue on him. We have also increased the reward amount from ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 to anyone providing information about Mr. Chauhan,” said the officer.

The police said that the family members informed that Mr. Chauhan was admitted to a hospital after he tested COVID-19 positive. He recovered and returned from the hospital on December 5 but was a bit disturbed due to post-COVID stress. On December 10, he left the house leaving behind his mobile phone. He also left behind a note stating that he was going on his own will and he should not be traced.

“We scanned his bank transactions to get details about him. He had last transferred ₹50,000 to the account of his friend, who stays in Rajasthan. The police went to Rajasthan and contacted the friend but no clue about his whereabouts was found,” added the officer.

The officer said that they have contacted every person with whom Mr. Chauhan was in touch with during the first week of December. They even contacted a person in Ujjain who was in touch with him regarding a pooja. The police teams are working in the case and are hopeful to get significant clues, the officer said.