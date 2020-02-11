Delhi

Missing for 4 days, body of child found in drain

Four days after a four-and-a-half-year-old boy went missing, the body of the child was found from a drain near northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on Monday, said the police.

“The body was recovered from a drain in Khajuri Khas. As per the doctors who conducted the postmortem, the cause of death appears to be drowning and no external injuries mark were found on the body. The detailed postmortem report is awaited,” said a police officer. The officer added that the case is under investigation.

The body was handed over to the family of the child after postmortem.

Kin allege inaction

However, the family and relatives of the child staged a demonstration on Pushta Road with the body, alleging police inaction.

The victim’s family alleged that the child had been missing for four days.

The demonstration also led to traffic jams in the area. However, after several appeals by the police, the crowd dispersed.

