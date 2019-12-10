Missing Delhi journalist found dead

A journalist from Delhi, who had gone missing under mysterious circumstances, was found dead in Haridwar on Monday, police said.

The body of 56-year-old Anuj Gupta was recovered from Pathri Powerhouse on Gangnahar canal, Jwalapur police station in-charge Yogesh Dev said.

Gupta had gone missing on Saturday. He had checked in at a hotel on Saturday evening. After spending some time in the room, he had gone out and returned late at night. When he did not open the door of his room till 11 a.m. on Sunday, the hotel authorities got suspicious and knocked repeatedly at the door but there was no response, police said.

The hotel authorities then called at the mobile number entered by Gupta in the hotel register. His son Piyush picked up the phone and told them that his father was missing since Saturday. He told them a missing complaint had also been lodged in connection with this at Dwarka police station, they said.

Police was informed and the hotel room was opened but Gupta was not found inside and the floor was spattered with blood, police said.

CCTV footage showed Gupta going out of the hotel at 11 p.m. A search was launched and his body was recovered from Pathri Powerhouse, the police said.