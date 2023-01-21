‘Misleading, untrue, derogatory’: L-G responds to AAP allegations 

January 21, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

Lieutenant-Governor V.K Saxena on Friday broke his silence on the barrage of allegations hurled at him over the past week by the AAP government and, in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, called them “substantially misleading, untrue and derogatory”.

The L-G and the AAP government have been embroiled in a war of words with the latter accusing him of bypassing the elected government and issuing orders on matters that are not under his control. In the recently concluded Assembly session, the AAP government levelled several allegations against the L-G that he had not responded to immediately.

Replying to questions that Mr. Kejriwal raised on the floor of the Assembly on Tuesday asking “who is the L-G” and “where did he come from”, Mr. Saxena said the Constitution has answers to these questions. The other questions do not deserve a reply as they “cater to a very low level of discourse”.

Before launching a critique of the Delhi government’s work in the field of education, Mr. Saxena accused the CM of “political posturing” with his protest march to Raj Niwas on Monday with AAP MLAs, and demanding to meet the L-G and then saying that the “L-G refused to meet me [the Chief Minister]”.

“I was rather astounded that even as the city is grappling with serious developmental issues, you found time to walk for so long and stage a protest solely meant for posturing, rather than taking the issue to a logical conclusion by meeting me,” the L-G said.

Mr. Kejriwal responded to the letter and said, “The sun and the moon look good only when they do their own jobs. Let the Chief Minister do his job, please look after your responsibility. Your responsibility is to handle law and order, the police and the DDA; our job is to work on all other subjects of Delhi. If you leave your work and interfere in our work every day, then how will the system work?”

However, in a sign that tempers were cooling, Mr. Kejriwal said the L-G has invited all ministers and MLAs for talks over a meal and he would like to accept the invitation and visit the Raj Niwas on Saturday at 1 p.m. or at any other time convenient to the L-G.

The L-G asserted that he was not acting as a “headmaster”, as the Delhi CM had accused, but was pointing out data available in public record to highlight that the average attendance in government schools, which was 70.73 per cent in 2012-2013, fell every year, dropping to 60.65 per cent in 2019-2020. “This clearly indicates that our government schools are not being able to ensure attendance of students effectively.”

He also said enrolment figures in government schools that stood at 16.1 lakh during 2013-14, came down to 15.1 lakh in 2019-20 despite the growth in population.

Apart from other issues, Mr. Saxena also pointed out that there was rampant ad hocism in the form of employing guest teachers and no new school has come up in the last eight years despite the DDA allotting 13 plots to the Education Department since 2015.

Responding to the L-G’s criticism, Mr. Kejriwal said, “You have criticised Delhi’s education system a lot in your letter. The people of Delhi have given us a historic majority for the third time. We are doing a good job in the eyes of the public. Still, I value your criticism.” He added that no system is perfect and that tremendous improvements have taken place in the education system of Delhi compared with the past.