Misinformation being spread over deaths of 2 in open drain: DDA

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday said misinformation is being spread about the urban body over the drowning of a woman and her child in a drain in Ghazipur on July 31.

Following the incident, the DDA, headed by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power, had traded charges, with each agency claiming that the responsibility of maintaining the drain lay with the other.

The urban body’s statement comes days after the Delhi High Court asked it to pay ₹20 lakh as compensation to the kin of the deceased.

Asserting that the portion of the drain where the two had drowned was managed by the MCD, the DDA said it was in the process of paying compensation to the victims’ kin “on humanitarian grounds”.

“This drain in question, along with 9.9 km of roads [in the area], had been transferred by the DDA to the MCD in March 2023 by paying deficiency charges of ₹26.05 crore,” stated the urban body.

‘Peddling lies’

Reacting to the statement, AAP said it was unfortunate that the agency “continues to peddle lies”. “First, the L-G said the drain belongs to the PWD, and now he is saying that it belongs to the MCD,” said the party.

