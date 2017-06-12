Mishra sits outside AAP leader’s home

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) ousted Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra went to visit the party’s founder member Dr. Kumar Vishwas on Sunday to present proof of the alleged corruption cases against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

However, finding the door locked, Mr. Mishra sat outside his house in Ghaziabad with around 20 supporters demanding to meet him and show him the documents. Mr. Mishra also posted a string of tweets, asking Mr. Vishwas to allow him entry or at least respond.

“Where are you bhaiya? We have come to your house, with all the old supporters. Why are the doors closed? The law is different for Sheila (Dikshit) and Asim (Ahmed Khan), and different for Satyendar (Jain),” Mr. Mishra tweeted.

He finally left after waiting outside Mr. Vishwas’s residence till 2 p.m.