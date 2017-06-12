Mishra sits outside AAP leader’s home

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) ousted Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra went to visit the party’s founder member Dr. Kumar Vishwas on Sunday to present proof of the alleged corruption cases against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
However, finding the door locked, Mr. Mishra sat outside his house in Ghaziabad with around 20 supporters demanding to meet him and show him the documents. Mr. Mishra also posted a string of tweets, asking Mr. Vishwas to allow him entry or at least respond.
“Where are you bhaiya? We have come to your house, with all the old supporters. Why are the doors closed? The law is different for Sheila (Dikshit) and Asim (Ahmed Khan), and different for Satyendar (Jain),” Mr. Mishra tweeted.
He finally left after waiting outside Mr. Vishwas’s residence till 2 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor