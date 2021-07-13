Mishra inspects ongoing construction work on RRTS corridor

Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Chairman, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) inspected ongoing construction work on the entire 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor over the weekend.

The inspection started from Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station, which is being developed as a mega transport hub seamlessly integrated with nearby Railway Station, Metro Station, Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) and ring road.

According to the NCRTC, Mr. Mishra acknowledged that to encourage people to opt for public transport, it is essential that project organisations in the urban transport sector put focus on commuters’ convenience over engineering comfort as being done in the RRTS project.

“He observed the construction progress of the priority section of 17 kilometres where a substantial portion of the sub and super structure has been completed,” the NCRTC stated.

While moving towards the Duhai depot, Mr. Mishra was apprised that so far more than 800 piers have been erected, 16 launching gantries are currently deployed, about 10,000 labour with more than 1000 engineers are working day and night to meet the deadline.

Mr. Mishra then inspected the pre-cast track slabs manufacturing factory in Meerut. After a detailed review, Mr. Mishra said, “RRTS is a next-generation mobility solution that will revolutionize the public transportation in India. I am glad to note that the construction is going at a rapid pace on the corridor while maintaining the high quality & safety standards.”