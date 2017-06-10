Mishra attempts to talk to CM during ‘public hour’

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and former Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday tried to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the daily public hearing hour, but was stopped by police from entering the Civil Lines residence.

Mr. Mishra, who was sacked from the Cabinet and then suspended from the party last month after he accused Mr. Kejriwal of corruption, said he along with 15 to 20 volunteers wanted to meet the Chief Minister during the “janta durbar” — held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Demands resignation

Mr. Mishra said he wanted Mr. Kejriwal to resign and demanded tha a special session of the Delhi Assembly be held to discuss the charges of graft against the CM and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

However, Mr. Mishra and his supporters were met with heavy police presence outside the CM’s residence. They attempted to scale the barricades, but were stopped by the police, leading them to protest outside the residence.

Shouting slogans and accusing Mr. Kejriwal of corruption, Mr. Mishra said that the CM appeared to be scared to meet him and the mother of Santosh Koli, an AAP candidate who died in 2013, who had accompanied him.