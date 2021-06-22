Miscreants loot bank of over ₹5OL

A group of unidentified miscreants entered a bank and fled with around ₹55 lakh in Shahdara, the police said on Monday.

The accused entered the bank after breaking the wall of a neighbouring under-construction building in Shahdara, they said.

The bank officials then informed the police.

The money was kept in one of the chambers of the vault.

A case has been registered. Sources said the accused had all the equipment, including a drill machine. It must have taken around seven to eight hours for the accused to break the wall.

“The burglars had disabled CCTV cameras installed inside the bank premises. We are trying to find out leads from other CCTVs installed in the locality,” added the officer.

He added that they are also examining the role of an insider in the crime because the burglars were aware of the location of the vault and they didn’t take any other valuables kept in lockers. The police said they are also taking help of technical surveillance to get clue in the case.