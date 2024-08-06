GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Miranda House to reconsider hostel fee hike

Published - August 06, 2024 11:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Miranda House authorities on Tuesday decided to reconsider the hike in hostel fee. The move came after the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) highlighted concerns over the fee hike.

The college had increased the hostel fee by ₹6,000 per semester.

 “This steep increase of ₹6,000 per semester highlights a troubling trend where education becomes a privilege rather than a right,” the SFI said in a statement.  

 Miranda House Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said they will interact with students and ensure that there are enough bursaries for those who cannot afford the hostel fee.

 “The hike was in tune with inflation. However, after receiving representations, we are having consultations with students, and we will make changes in the fee structure after a thorough discussion with them,” she said.  

