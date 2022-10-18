Miranda House ruckus: police lodge case against ‘unknown persons’

ADVERTISEMENT

Days after a group of men allegedly climbed the walls of Delhi University’s Miranda House campus during a Diwali fair and entered the premises, the police have lodged a case against “unknown persons”.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a case under IPC sections pertaining to trespassing and outraging the modesty of women has been lodged against unknown students after suo moto cognisance was taken in the matter. Senior police officers said the accused cat-called and used indecent remarks against the women students on the campus.

Videos of the incident that happened on Friday went viral on social media which showed a couple of men climbing over the wall with the help of a tree even as a security guard was seen present at the spot. ‘Diwali Mela’ is organised by the National Service Scheme members in the college every year.

The DCP said that on October 14, there was a Diwali Mela celebration programme at the college and entry was allowed for all college students. “At one point, a massive crowd gathered inside the campus. The entry gates had to be closed for some time. A few students were trying to see the event by climbing the walls,” Mr. Kalsi had said on Sunday.

College principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said that due to a large crowd, the doors of the college were closed after which “some people tried to enter the premises”.

The police had not received any complaint on the incident on Sunday, the DCP added. “The men jumped over and entered the college campus during the event but were quickly asked to leave by the deployed college marshals. We had sent a police team to the college to collect the CCTV footage,” a senior police officer said.

Arushi Sharma, a former Miranda House student who was present at the event, told The Hindu: “I saw the men passing indecent remarks and cat-calling women students on the campus. The fault was on the part of the college administration as there was not enough security personnel deployed to handle the massive crowd that had turned up for the event”.