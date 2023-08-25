Minor’s rape: Khakha’s wife blamed girl, didn’t stop abuse, says FIR

August 25, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Burari rape case victim has alleged that the suspended Delhi government official’s wife did not stop the sexual assault on her when she first reported the abuse to the woman.The minor girl, who was raped multiple times allegedly by a senior Delhi government officer between November 2020 and January 2021, has told the police that after she was raped for the first time, she complained to the officer’s wife.

The woman, however, blamed the victim. According to the FIR, Premoday Khakha’s wife Seema Khakha told the girl that she must have “dropped some hints” to lure her husband into the act.

Mr. Khakha has been accused of raping his dead friend’s daughter over several months and impregnating her. His wife allegedly forced the victim to take abortion pills, leading to the termination of her pregnancy.

Currently, both husband and wife are in judicial custody till September 6.

The FIR said the girl had told Ms. Khakha about her rape for the first time in November 2020. “When Premoday uncle committed the bad act [rape] the first time, I told Seema aunty about it. But she started blaming me and said ‘you must have done something, you must have dropped some hints’,” the girl, who was then 14 years old, alleged.