Minority outreach fails, BJP’s Pasmanda Muslims lose

December 08, 2022 02:04 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Irfan Malik, BJP candidate from Chandni Mahal ward, lost his deposit.

In its attempt to woo Pasmanda Muslims, the socially disadvantaged minority of Indian Muslims, the Bharatiya Janata Party fielded four candidates from the community. However, the party’s outreach seems to have had little impact as all four candidates lost the MCD election. Two candidates — Irfan Malik from Chandni Mahal and Saba Ghazi from Chauhan Banger — also lost their deposits, while Shabnam Malik from Mustafabad saved her deposit by two votes. The party’s candidate from Quraish Nagar Samina Raja, however, finished runner-up with 6,643 votes.

