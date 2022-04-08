Minorities panel sends notice to civic bodies over meat shops row

Meat Shops in INA Market in south Delhi. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

DMC wants detailed report today; Mayors say they are yet to receive any notice

The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has issued a show-cause notice to the Commissioners and Mayors of the city’s three municipal corporations, asking them to clarify the rules under which they decided to call for shutting down of meat vends during Navratri.

According to the notice, dated April 6, the DMC has asked the Mayors and Commissioners to submit a detailed report and also asked them to appear in person before the Commission’s chairperson by April 8 (3 p.m.). The panel has taken suo motu cognisance of news reports regarding the controversy over meat sale.

“The Mayor is acting as a law unto himself. What he is calling for violates the basic free guaranteed in the Constitution (sic),” the notice stated.

Speaking to The Hindu, DMC Chairperson Zakir Khan questioned the letter written by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Mayor, and statements made by his counterpart in east Delhi, calling for a closure of meat shops diring the nine-day Navratri.

Clarification sought

“Do the municipal corporations have a law that states that meat shops must be shut during festivals. If so, then they should come forward and clarify this. Their statements have triggered fear and doubt among the people. It has led to many meat shop owners downing their shutters out of fear,” he said.

When asked why the North Delhi Municipal Corporation was marked in the notice despite no statements being made by them, Mr. Khan said the notice was to seek clarification from all the corporations.

He added, “No 24-hour deadline has been issued for them to respond to the notice. The date mentioned in the notice is April 8, and they can submit their clarifications and appear in person on the same day.”

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan (BJP) said he is yet to receive the DMC notice and added that he was not aware of it. However, he added, “It is our right to write letters.”

East Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal (BJP), and North Delhi Municipal Corporation Raja Iqbal Singh, also said they were yet to receive any such notice.

“My statements were just an appeal; our slaughterhouses are shut during the last three days of Navratri. So, my appeal was to consider shutting down meat shops in order to avoid sale of illegal and possibly unhygienic meat during these days,” said Mr. Aggarwal.

“We did not make any comments regarding the shutting down of meat shops, nor have we received the notice,” said Mr. Singh.

When reached out for a comment, none of the commissioners of the three municipal corporations gave a response.