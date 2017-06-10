Minorities panel seeks report on Jewar case

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought reports relating to the Jewar robbery and alleged gang rape case from the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration and the local police.

Eight people travelling to Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh were looted off Yamuna Expressway in Jewar on May 25. Four women who were part of the group were allegedly gang-raped while a man was shot dead.

In its first meeting held on Thursday, the newly-formed panel expressed concern that the culprits were yet to be nabbed. The commission demanded a fortnightly report regarding the progress made in the case.

Mobile patrolling

It also directed that mobile patrolling during night along vulnerable stretches of the Expressway be increased, an official statement said.

Noting that evidence related to the incident had been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Lucknow to ascertain if the women were raped or not, the Commission insisted that the report be shared with it as well.