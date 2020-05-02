Minorities panel chief apologises for tweet

Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman Zafrul Islam Khan has sought to clarify that the tweet issued by him on April 28 thanking Kuwait for taking note of the persecution of Indian Muslims, in the context of the violence in north-east Delhi, had “pained some people”, which never was his intention.

“I realise that my tweet was ill-timed and insensitive in view of our country facing a medical emergency and fighting an unseen enemy. I apologise to all whose sentiments were hurt. Further, the limitation of a tweet, which has to be very short by its very nature, was also responsible that the whole narrative was not made out in plain language,” he said in a statement.