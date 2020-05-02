Delhi

Minorities panel chief apologises for tweet

Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman Zafrul Islam Khan has sought to clarify that the tweet issued by him on April 28 thanking Kuwait for taking note of the persecution of Indian Muslims, in the context of the violence in north-east Delhi, had “pained some people”, which never was his intention.

“I realise that my tweet was ill-timed and insensitive in view of our country facing a medical emergency and fighting an unseen enemy. I apologise to all whose sentiments were hurt. Further, the limitation of a tweet, which has to be very short by its very nature, was also responsible that the whole narrative was not made out in plain language,” he said in a statement.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2020 1:43:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/minorities-panel-chief-apologises-for-tweet/article31485448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY