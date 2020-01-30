Minorities commission writes to CEO over ‘provocative’ statements

Chairperson of the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) wrote to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), demanding action over provocative statements made by BJP leaders, the Commission said on Wednesday.

“BJP leaders from Shri Amit Shah to Shri Anurag Thakur to Shri Kapil Mishra to Shri Parvesh Verma etc. are actively indulging in very provocative statements like if elected, BJP will pull down mosques on govt. Lands,...[sic],” DMC chief Zafarul-Islam Khan wrote.

Also terming the statements “baseless”, Mr. Khan wrote that they “violate the atmosphere and try to polarise the voters using lies”, also warning that such statements would lead to riots.

He requested the CEO to check such “illegal behaviour”, take cognisance of the statements and punish the culprits by “stopping them from campaigning, cancelling candidature of candidates and filing FIRs”.

Taking cognisance of statements made by Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur and MP Pravesh Sahib Singh, the Election Commission had issued show-cause notices to them and had directed that they be removed from the BJP’s list of star campaigners.

The DMC chief also highlighted that it had earlier conducted an enquiry into claims of “illegal mosques” made by Mr. Singh which had disproven the allegations. A copy of the fact-finding report of the enquiry sent to the CEO, “totally trashed his claims”, the Commission said.