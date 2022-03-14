Minor thrashed outside school

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted outside his school by a group of students in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar earlier this month, officials said.

The police have apprehended two adults and detained two juveniles in connection with the case.

According to the police, the victim and accused had an earlier enmity caused by the accused harassing the victim’s sister and the victim objecting to it.

The incident of assault took place on March 7 when the victim, a 12th class student, was returning from his school after appearing for an exam. A few boys waylaid and thrashed him.

In the FIR, the boy alleged that around 3 to 4 boys thrashed him and also threatened to kill him, before fleeing the spot. The boy was taken to a hospital and has received treatment for minor injuries, police said.