Minor stabbed by two in north-east Delhi

April 21, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

Two youth have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old boy to death in north-east Delhi’s Shastri Park area, as they disapproved of his relationship with a girl, the police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Yamin, 18 and Sahil, 20, both residents of Usmanpur in north east Delhi, the police said. A PCR call was received on Wednesday morning regarding a body with stab injuries near Pushta Road, the police said.

A team reached the spot and recovered the body near Saharanpur Expressway. “The victim’s mobile phone was also missing,” an officer added.

According to the victim’s parents, he was last seen on Tuesday night when he left home after dinner to meet some friends.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the victim was a child in conflict with the law. He had spent four months in a Noida-based government observation home and was released on March 5. He was previously involved in a theft case in Noida,” DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said.

The police found that the victim, before going to the observation home, lived on the third floor in a rented accommodation. “Local enquiry revealed that he was close to a girl who lived on the ground floor of the same building,” the DCP said.

After enquiry, it was revealed both the girl and one of her brothers were missing, a senior police officer said. “It was found that her brother, Sahil had been against the relationship and had frequent attrition with the victim on the issue,” officer added.

While the victim was at the observation home for four months, the girl came close to another boy, identified as Yamin, in the same locality. “Yamin was also missing from his house and hadn’t been home since the time of the incident,” the officer said.

Call detail analysis revealed that Yamin had made a phone call to the victim on Tuesday night, the police said, following which, the victim left the house. Sahil and Yamin were apprehended on Thursday from Gate no. 2 of Jama Masjid, after a trap was laid.

The duo, during interrogation, revealed that they planned on eliminating the victim because he had been threatening both – Yamin and the girl – after he came out of the observation home. “Sahil too disapproved of their relationship,” the police said.