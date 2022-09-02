Minor sexually assaulted by senior in school

Staff Reporter New Delhi
September 02, 2022 01:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

An eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a 14-year-old student inside a school in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar, the police said on Thursday.

On August 30, the police received a PCR call regarding the incident in the school. On enquiry, it was found that on the previous day, the victim, a Class III student, was sexually assault by the accused, a Class X student in the toilet.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A case under appropriate sections has been lodged and the accused student has been apprehended and produced before a JJB.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app