Minor sexually assaulted by senior in school
An eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a 14-year-old student inside a school in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar, the police said on Thursday.
On August 30, the police received a PCR call regarding the incident in the school. On enquiry, it was found that on the previous day, the victim, a Class III student, was sexually assault by the accused, a Class X student in the toilet.
A case under appropriate sections has been lodged and the accused student has been apprehended and produced before a JJB.
