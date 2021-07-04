Minor rescued from flour mill

NEW DELHI

04 July 2021 00:17 IST

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Saturday said a 12-year-old boy, engaged at a flour mill at the north-east Delhi, has been rescued.

The minor informed the Commission that he was forced to work without pay and under difficult circumstances, said officials. The women’s panel said a team reached the flour mill in Dayalpur after receiving a complaint pertaining to child labour from an anonymous source. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “When we reached the mill we found that the child was pressurised to lie...”

