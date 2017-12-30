Minor rapes girl, sent to juvenile home

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Jarcha, Greater Noida, on Thursday. The police arrested the accused and sent him to a juvenile home on Friday. The girl’s family alleged that they had to criss-cross the city for nearly 12 hours before getting the medical test of the victim done as there were no doctors available to carry out the examination.

The victim’s father said that the girl went missing when she had gone outside to play. The mother looked for the girl for over two hours. A neighbour finally spotted the girl coming out from a house crying. “She was bleeding from her private part,” said the victim’s mother.

“She told me that while she was playing, one of the neighbours took her with him on the pretext of giving candies. He took her to his house and assaulted her. We informed the police about the incident,” the father said.

Medical examination delayed

The police said the incident occurred around 4 p.m. “The 15-year-old accused was arrested and he confessed to the crime. He has been sent to a juvenile home,” said Suniti, Superintendent of police (Rural), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Though a medical exam of a sexual assault victim is to be done immediately, the girl’s examination was not done till 3.30 a.m. on Friday. “First she was taken to a local hospital in Jarcha where she was denied test due to staff shortage. She was again denied admission at Dadri hospital because of no medical kit. Finally, she was taken to a district hospital in Noida, where she was denied test as there were no female doctors to attend to her. She finally underwent a check-up when the police intervened in the matter,” the father said.