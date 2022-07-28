Minor raped in Bhajanpura

July 28, 2022 01:41 IST

A 14-year-old girl was raped at her house in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura twice by her mother’s 30-year-old friend, the police said. The accused is absconding.

A senior police officer said that they received a complaint regarding the case on Tuesday. The minor told the police that she was raped twice this year — in March and subsequently in April — when she was alone at her house.

The victim told the police that she had not spoken out as the accused had threatened that if she told anyone about the assault, he would kill her mother.

The police conducted a medical examination of the victim and a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, along with six Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been registered at the Bhajanpura police station.

According to the officer, the minor revealed that she was first assaulted on March 19, when the accused was visiting her house. The accused had sent the victim’s father away on some pretext when he assaulted the girl. The subsequent attack happened two weeks later.