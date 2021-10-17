Minor raped, cousin arrested

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area, the police said on Saturday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

A senior police officer said the matter was reported on October 14. The victim’s mother said she was not at home when the incident happened. After she returned, the daughter told her that the cousin, a 22-year-old who lives in the neighbourhood, came to the house and raped her. “The accused had threatened the girl not to disclose the incident to anyone, the mother stated in her complaint,” the officer said.

Police said based on the statement of the victim, a case under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered at Kotla Mubarakpur police station. “The accused has been arrested and further investigation is under way,” the officer said.