Minor raped by 21-year-old neighbour in Badarpur

June 16, 2022 23:47 IST

The accused is a drug addict: police

The Delhi police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur, officers said on Thursday.

DCP (South East) Esha Pandey said that the accused worked as a contractual labourer and he shared a two-room rented accommodation with the victim’s family.

According to police, the incident occurred on June 14 when the 8-year-old victim was alone at home. The accused allegedly took her to his room and raped her. In the evening, the girl’s mother noticed bite marks on her daughter’s face and body, following which she approached the police, the officers added.

Ms. Pandey said the accused is a drug addict and a resident of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The accused went absconding after the incident and was nabbed after sustained investigation.