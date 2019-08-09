Minor kidnapped, gang-raped twice in one night in Nuh

A teenaged girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped twice, first by the kidnappers and then by two men she sought help from, in one night in Punhana here over a week ago.

The matter was reported to the police earlier this week. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

According to the police, the 15-year-old girl had gone missing from outside her house in Punhana on July 30 evening.

Her family looked for her in the neighbourhood but failed to find her. She returned home the next morning.

Initially, the girl did not reveal her ordeal to the parents, but confided in her mother a few days later about the sexual assault on her. Her father, a driver, approached the police on August 5 and lodged a complaint.

The girl, in her statement, alleged that one of the suspects, who is known to her, lured her to the fields on his motorcycle.

Two of his friends were already present at the spot.

Threatened at gunpoint

The three allegedly threatened her with a countrymade pistol and took turns to rape her.

Later, some villagers gathered at the spot and the accused fled.

The girl found her way to the road and sought help from two men travelling in a car.

The duo instead took her to a building and gang-raped her. They dumped her on Jurhera Road from where she reached her home the next morning.

A case has been registered on charges of kidnapping and criminal intimidation under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The investigation into the case has been transferred to the women police station.

The police said the allegations made by the girl are being verified.