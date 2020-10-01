Minor held in Jamtara for cheating Delhi man

NEW DELHI

Victim duped on pretext of KYC updation

A 17-year-old Class X student was apprehended from Jamtara in Jharkhand for allegedly duping a Delhi-based person on the pretext of updating Know Your Customer (KYC) details of his bank account, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that Ishtikar Ahmad, who works at a saloon in Defence Colony, reported that he was cheated of ₹10,000 on the pretext of KYC updation of his bank account.

A case was registered at Defence Colony police station and an investigation was taken up, the police said.

During investigation, the bank account details of the beneficiary and details of the alleged phone numbers were obtained and technical analysis revealed that the fraudsters were from Jamtara in Jharkhad, the police said.

Thereafter, a police team went to Jamtara where they disguised themselves as surveyors of telecom companies and started roaming in the area to collect information about their targets. On Tuesday, the accused minor was apprehended, Mr. Thakur said.

The mobile phone used for calling, online banking transactions and the ATM card of the account, to which cheated amount was transferred, have been recovered from the juvenile, the police said, adding that he has cheated five to six people of different States. During interrogation, he told the police that he was lured by two others who were doing the same thing to make quick money.