Delhi

Minor held for raping 4-year-old

A minor has been apprehended by the Palwal police for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl two days ago. The juvenile in conflict with law was the driver of her school bus.

According to the police, the minor took the girl, a nursery school student in a private school, to an isolated place on August 28 and raped her. He threatened the girl to eliminate her if she tells her parents about it.

The matter came to light when the girl refused to go to school the next day. When her father asked the reason, she told him about the incident.

