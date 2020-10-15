Minor held for mowing down 2 girls

New Delhi

Boy’s father, uncle will be booked under Motor Vehicles Act

A Class 12 student was apprehended on Wednesday in connection with an accident in north-west Delhi’s Model Town in which two sisters, aged four and seven, died and their minor brother and a 55-year-old family friend sustained injuries while crossing the road, the police said.

The 17-year-old boy, who studies at a private school here, was apprehended from his residence at DTC Colony in Model Town. His father is a businessman, they said. At his instance, the offending vehicle was recovered from a mechanic shop where the family had taken the car for repair work a day after the accident, the police said, adding that the vehicle was registered in the name of the accused’s uncle, who is based in Haryana.

Blood sample taken

The accident took place on Monday night near Gurdwara Nanak Piao on G.T. Road.

The police said further investigation into the matter is under way and blood samples of the apprehended minor has been collected to examine if he was under the influence of alcohol during the time of incident. The reports are awaited.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

The police will also book his father and uncle under the Motor Vehicles Act.