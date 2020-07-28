Minor held for killing friend

NEW DELHI

28 July 2020 23:48 IST

A 17-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly killing his friend, a minor, in North-West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, the police said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that a call was received from Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital regarding a boy being admitted with gunshot injury. When the police reached the spot, they were informed that the boy had been declared brought dead.

During investigation, an eyewitness allegedly told the police that he was drinking with the victim and the accused when an argument started between the other two over who will pay for the food and drinks. The accused allegedly shot the victim and the bullet hit his chest.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said that a case under Arms Act and charges of murder has been registered and the accused has been apprehended. Further investigation is under way, the police said.