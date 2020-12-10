Minor held for creating fake profile of ex-Miss India

17-year-old accused, who was threatening the victim, was arrested in Rajasthan

Delhi Police apprehended a 17-year-old boy from Rajasthan for allegedly creating a fake profile of a former Miss India on a social media platform and sharing obscene posts about her, the police said on Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of Greater Kailash here, lodged a complaint that someone had created a fake account of hers on Instagram using her name and pictures and was also sharing obscene comments and posts about her.

The complainant also alleged that the accused was threatening her, the police said.

During investigation, it was found that the account was being operated from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, a senior police officer said.

“On Monday, the accused was apprehended from Chittorgarh. The mobile phone and SIM card used in the commission of crime were recovered from his possession,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The accused used to make such fake profiles on social media platforms and used to send obscene messages and remarks from those. His motive was to get more followers, the police also said.