Minor girl traumatised after assault near Delhi school

Wouldn’t have pressed charges if accused had not shared videos on social media, says father

A 16-year-old girl of a private school in Burari here is traumatised and doesn’t wish to go back to school after being beaten up by a group of teenagers, who also filmed the episode and shared it on social media.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a first information report has been registered in the case.

The incident comes close on the heels of another Class X student of a prominent private school in Faridabad killing himself and leaving behind a note accusing his schoolmates of “mentally harassing him”. The student accused the school administration of not taking action on his complaints.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Class X student of Geetanjali Modern School in Sant Nagar said she left school around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and was walking back home when a group of boys and girls surrounded her. “They just started beating me up. Some of them were wearing knuckle bands. An uncle tried to save me but they beat him up too. When they left, they took away my phone,” she said, adding that there were some youth who were making videos of the assault.

The girl said the teenagers who thrashed her were known to her friend’s brother. Providing context to the issue, she said her friend and she had stopped talking to each other over a personal matter about 15 days ago. “Some people wrote nasty things and made fun of my friend on Instagram and she thought I was behind it all. She told her brother and he brought these people to beat me up,” she said.

After the incident, some locals came to the girl’s help and took her back to school where she complained about the assault to the authorities. However, they said she should not report the matter to the police as it would ruin the school’s reputation, she said.

The girl’s father, a 42-year-old local chemist, said he was called to the school after the incident. “They didn’t take any action at all and tried to persuade us to bury the matter instead,” he said.

Girish Sharma, an official from the school’s administration department, said he condemned the incident and that the school was cooperating with the girl and her family. “The incident is unfortunate. We have been cooperating with the family and will continue to do so,” he said.

The girl’s father said initially he didn’t want to press charges but the next day [Wednesday], the teenagers, who thrashed the girl, started sharing the assault videos on social media using derogatory language. The videos eventually went viral and circulated on many WhatsApp groups of the school students.

“I don’t want to go back to school. I can’t cross that street where they beat me up. I don’t want to go for tuitions. It’s so humiliating. Everyone in school is laughing behind my back,” the girl said.

The girl’s father filed a complaint at the Burari police station on Wednesday.

DCP Kalsi said all those involved in the incident were minors. “Based on the complaint submitted by the father of the girl, a case under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 379 (theft), 356 (assault), 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been lodged and the same is under investigation,” he said.