Minor girl raped in school washroom in Delhi; DCW asks police for action report

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside the washroom of her school in July, the police said on Thursday.

The victim approached the police on Tuesday after the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the police and asked for an action-taken report.

A case has been lodged at the North Avenue police station and students are being interrogated, the police said.

According to the victim, she was heading to her classroom when she collided with two boys studying in Class XI and XII in the same school. She said that even though she apologised to the boys, they started abusing her and took her to the school’s washroom where they raped her.

Matter ‘hushed up’

According to the DCW, she approached her teacher who told her that the boys had been expelled and the matter had been allegedly “hushed up”.

Sources said that a detailed investigation into the matter is under way and teachers and suspected students are being questioned.

The DCW also issued a notice to the school seeking an inquiry report in the matter. It also enquired as to when did the school learn about the matter and when did a school-level probe into the incident start.