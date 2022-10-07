Minor girl raped in school washroom in Delhi; DCW asks police for action report

Incident happened in July; school also asked to submit inquiry report

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 07, 2022 00:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representational purpose only.

ADVERTISEMENT

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside the washroom of her school in July, the police said on Thursday. 

The victim approached the police on Tuesday after the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the police and asked for an action-taken report. 

A case has been lodged at the North Avenue police station and students are being interrogated, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the victim, she was heading to her classroom when she collided with two boys studying in Class XI and XII in the same school. She said that even though she apologised to the boys, they started abusing her and took her to the school’s washroom where they raped her. 

Matter ‘hushed up’

According to the DCW, she approached her teacher who told her that the boys had been expelled and the matter had been allegedly “hushed up”.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sources said that a detailed investigation into the matter is under way and teachers and suspected students are being questioned. 

The DCW also issued a notice to the school seeking an inquiry report in the matter. It also enquired as to when did the school learn about the matter and when did a school-level probe into the incident start.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
sexual assault & rape

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app