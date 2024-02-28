ADVERTISEMENT

Minor girl raped in Delhi, thrown near metro station by 'friend'

February 28, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The accused, who had met the minor through social media, has been apprehended and booked

PTI

A girl was allegedly raped, beaten up, and thrown near Dabri Metro Station in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area by her 'friend', police said on February 28.

The accused, who had met the minor through social media, has been apprehended and booked, they said.

According to the police, the victim had gone to a coaching class and after that to meet a friend of hers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"We got to know that she decided to meet her social media friend. Thereafter she was raped. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US