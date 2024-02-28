GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minor girl raped in Delhi, thrown near metro station by 'friend'

The accused, who had met the minor through social media, has been apprehended and booked

February 28, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

A girl was allegedly raped, beaten up, and thrown near Dabri Metro Station in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area by her 'friend', police said on February 28.

The accused, who had met the minor through social media, has been apprehended and booked, they said.

According to the police, the victim had gone to a coaching class and after that to meet a friend of hers.

"We got to know that she decided to meet her social media friend. Thereafter she was raped. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

