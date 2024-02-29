Minor girl raped, found unconscious at metro station

February 29, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A minor girl was allegedly raped on Tuesday by a boy she met on Instagram, the police said on Wednesday. The accused, also a minor, has been apprehended and booked under Sections 328 (causing harm with the intent of poisoning) and 376 (sexual assault) of the IPC and Section 4 of POCSO (penetrative sexual assault).

The victim was found bleeding and in an unconscious state at the Dabri metro station by CISF personnel on Tuesday, an officer said. “She was carrying her mother’s phone, on which she was constantly getting calls from home. One of the CISF personnel picked up the call and informed her family that she was bleeding and unconscious,” the officer added.

The family rushed her to a hospital in Palam, where her medical checkup was done.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl told the police that the two had met earlier in the day and gone to his friend’s house in south-west Delhi’s Sagarpur, where they became physically intimate. She then boarded the metro to go to her coaching class and lost consciousness on the way.

Advocate Ashish Haq, who specialises in cases related to POCSO, said the Indian Penal Code’s Section 376 states that the consent of a minor in the case of a sexual relationship is immaterial. “In cases where the victim is between the age group of 16-18 and is married, the act can be condoned, but in all other cases, minors can not consent to have sex,” said Mr. Haq.

“In such cases, the other person will be booked under Section 376 and relevant sections of the POCSO Act,” he also said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.