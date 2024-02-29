GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minor girl raped, found unconscious at metro station

February 29, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Alisha Dutta

A minor girl was allegedly raped on Tuesday by a boy she met on Instagram, the police said on Wednesday. The accused, also a minor, has been apprehended and booked under Sections 328 (causing harm with the intent of poisoning) and 376 (sexual assault) of the IPC and Section 4 of POCSO (penetrative sexual assault).

The victim was found bleeding and in an unconscious state at the Dabri metro station by CISF personnel on Tuesday, an officer said. “She was carrying her mother’s phone, on which she was constantly getting calls from home. One of the CISF personnel picked up the call and informed her family that she was bleeding and unconscious,” the officer added.

The family rushed her to a hospital in Palam, where her medical checkup was done.

The girl told the police that the two had met earlier in the day and gone to his friend’s house in south-west Delhi’s Sagarpur, where they became physically intimate. She then boarded the metro to go to her coaching class and lost consciousness on the way.

Advocate Ashish Haq, who specialises in cases related to POCSO, said the Indian Penal Code’s Section 376 states that the consent of a minor in the case of a sexual relationship is immaterial. “In cases where the victim is between the age group of 16-18 and is married, the act can be condoned, but in all other cases, minors can not consent to have sex,” said Mr. Haq.

“In such cases, the other person will be booked under Section 376 and relevant sections of the POCSO Act,” he also said.

Related Topics

Delhi / sexual assault & rape / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.