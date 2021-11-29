Delhi

Minor girl raped by stepfather

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather at her home in Chirag Delhi, the police said on Sunday.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that a case under POCSO has been registered at the Malviya Nagar police station after they received a complaint on November 27.

According to the complaint, the minor stayed at an institution in Dehradun that catered to children from poor families.

“The victim came to her rented house in Chirag Delhi for a vacation from June to August this year where her mother and stepfather were residing. Further, it was alleged that during her stay, her stepfather repeatedly raped her,” the DCP said. A case under Sections of IPC and POCSO Act has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2021 12:35:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/minor-girl-raped-by-stepfather/article37743355.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY