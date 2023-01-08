Minor girl apprehended for shooting a 50-year-old lady in Delhi

January 08, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 03:31 am IST - New Delhi

A 16-year-old girl has been apprehended for shooting at a 50-year-old in north east Delhi’s North Ghonda area, the police said.

The minor had filed a rape case against the victim’s son last year, the police said.

The police received a PCR call on Saturday around 5.30 p.m. at Bhajanpura police station that a girl has shot a woman at Subhash Mohalla in North Ghonda.

The police reached the spot and found the injured woman, identified as Khursheeda, 50. She was shifted to JPC hospital by the local people, the police said.

On enquiry, it was revealed that Khursheeda ran a grocery shop at her address. A girl, aged 16, came to the shop and shot her.

“According to initial enquiry, the girl registered a case under IPC 327 (causing hurt by means of poison with intent to commit crime), 376 (rape), and 4 POCSO Acts against Khursheeda’s son last year,” an officer said.

Police said that the alleged girl has been apprehended and the weapon of offence has also been recovered.

“Post primary treatment at JPC hospital, the injured was shifted to GTB hospital,” an officer said, adding that legal action has been initiated against the girl.